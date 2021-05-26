« dpcphotography:Durdle Door

lichenaday: Parmelia adaugescens images: source

lichenaday:

image
image
image
image

Parmelia adaugescens

images: source

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/652276415210881024.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.