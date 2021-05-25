theselfiemuseum: theselfiemuseum: atomic-chronoscaph: Gilligan…

« periodedits: First, I must tell you I’ve been the most…

Gilligan’s Island (1966)

It was watchable ENOUGH that I ended up watching it A LOT. I mean, even as an 8- or 9-year-old I knew it was crap. But in an era of three channels, one or two of which might feature heavy snow at any given time, if this was on it was frankly the least-worst option.

I mean, the people who made it knew that about it. They weren’t fooling anybody, least of all themselves. They made exactly what they intended to, no worse and no better.

