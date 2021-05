awesomeitsjustmestuff:

sebastiendevalmont: frankensteinsbrides: Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) dir. Francis Ford Coppola A Victorian D/s story. As usual, Johnny Depp looks rather silly. Someone should tell him.

I have to believe this is intentional trolling.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/652196960039813120.

Tags: b/c that’s gary oldman obv., you may know him as sean persaud’s scene partner.