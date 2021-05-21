inthetags:

reblog and put in the tags which app/website Traumatized™ you as a kid

Tags: none, for me, when the web was invented I was 27 years old, I was 30 before I’d used it, not sure what the equivalent trauma from the 1960s and 1970s would be, tv shows?, my parents divorced when I was 5, the one I lived with divorced and remarried, several more times during my childhood, tv shows that featured families, broken and otherwise, tapped into deep places in me, the courtship of eddie’s father, the partridge family, the brady bunch, those traumatized me, looking back, my source of comfort, was shows like the mary tyler moore show, not a child in sight, mary richards the surrogate, for the mother I mostly didn’t have, I could watch that show, her and her found family, and imagine a place in it.