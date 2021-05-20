« catonhottinroof: Leon Louis Antoine Tanzi (1846 – 1913) Une…
gustavmalheur-deactivated201509: nicole kidman recreating… »

santiagogarcia:Mankind was born on Earth. It was never meant to…

santiagogarcia:

Mankind was born on Earth. It was never meant to die here.
INTERSTELLAR (2014) dir. Christopher Nolan

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651751685053726720.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.