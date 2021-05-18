« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
backyard-squirrel-appreciation: lies: lies:Sometimes when I’m… »

lies:Sometimes when I’m birdwatching Last one for…

lies:

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Last one for @backyard-squirrel-appreciation

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651578568341618688.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 at 7:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.