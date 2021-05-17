inthetags:

Reblog and put in the tags something that you regret doing/not doing and how you would change things if you had the choice to go back

I don't know, the time my secret crush in political theory, came back from an absence, and asked if she could borrow my notes, b/c she said she'd noticed that I always took really good notes, it was the first time we'd spoken, and I low-key freaked out, b/c a good chunk of my notes in that class, on the day she'd been out, was about the fact of her being out, wondering why she was, hoping she was okay, the regret part, is that I didn't give her my notes, but instead made an excuse about personal stuff being in them, and gave her a xeroxed redacted copy, at the next class, if I had the choice to go back, I'd give her the notes, not to change my life since then, but just to not have the memory of that regret.