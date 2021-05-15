Ostrichland USA!!! 🙂👍 Admission is $5, plus an extra $1 to feed the ostriches (and emus). We used to take the kids there when they were little. If you’ve got a small dinosaur fan (or are one yourself) it’s definitely an experience to hand-feed a somewhat fluffy velociraptor.

Or if you’re chasing a Common Goldeneye that’s been seen along the adjoining Santa Ynez River, you can totally check them out for free. They think birdwatchers are pretty interesting.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651252993333903360.

Tags: birds, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, ostrich, ostrichland usa.