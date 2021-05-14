« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

justtblue:12 Metre racing in Fremantle 1987 📸 Gilles Martin-Raget

justtblue:

12 Metre racing in Fremantle 1987 📸 Gilles Martin-Raget

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651208092605923329.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.