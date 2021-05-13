Banding day for the Campanile peregrine falcon chicks!

anonsally:

I haven’t been following the nestcam as closely this year, so I didn’t realise the banding was happening this morning. This year, it turns out that all three chicks are male. The naming contest has begun–the first stage is to reply to the tweet with your suggestion. Finalists will be voted on next week.

So far, I’m partial to someone’s suggestion of “Pfizer, Moderna, & JJ”. However, I think they want names that are connected to UC Berkeley in some way. Last year’s chicks were named after the state plants (Poppy, Sequoia, and Redwood). So now I’m thinking, what is quintessentially Californian? …I thought of Drought, Wildfire, and Earthquake, but that would be a pretty dark direction to go.