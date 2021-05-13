« Other birdwatching highlights from the past couple weeks
liesminelli:There is nothing that brings me more genuine joy than a person who has been deeply hurt… »

Banding day for the Campanile peregrine falcon chicks!

anonsally:

I haven’t been following the nestcam as closely this year, so I didn’t realise the banding was happening this morning. This year, it turns out that all three chicks are male. The naming contest has begun–the first stage is to reply to the tweet with your suggestion. Finalists will be voted on next week. 

So far, I’m partial to someone’s suggestion of “Pfizer, Moderna, & JJ”. However, I think they want names that are connected to UC Berkeley in some way. Last year’s chicks were named after the state plants (Poppy, Sequoia, and Redwood). So now I’m thinking, what is quintessentially Californian? …I thought of Drought, Wildfire, and Earthquake, but that would be a pretty dark direction to go. 

The three winged horsemen of the apocalypse. Truly a golden age for epidemiological falcon-naming humor.

Tags: birds, pefa, drought wildfire and earthquake.

