hayao-miyazakis:

I wonder, all these mornings you’ve been sitting in my study, sitting, have you had any moments of stillness? Because you’re right, Ruben. The world does keep moving, and it can be a damn cruel place. But for me… those moments of stillness, that place, that’s the kingdom of God. And that place will never abandon you.



— Sound of Metal (2019), dir. Darius Marder

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/650264409262964736.