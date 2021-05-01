localareamom: Aurora, STEVE, pleiades mars conjunctionTaken by…

« inthetags: reblog and put in the tags if you have any scars + how you got them
Aurora, STEVE, pleiades mars conjunction
Taken by Gustav Franzén on March 2, 2021 @ Åland Islands, Finland

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/649992594347196416.

