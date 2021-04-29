tdwhisperer:random-chaos-thoughts: catchymemes: These circles…
These circles are stationary
I had to take a few screenshots because I couldn’t believe it but yeah, they are!
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/649839015003127808.
Disclaimer: See domain name.