sylvia-morris: sylvia-morris:The Detective’s Guide is nearly…

The Detective’s Guide is nearly here! Out on Feb 23 from Affirm Press, and starting to get its first reviews now. It’s an adventure mystery set on the RMS Aquitania in the 1920s, and I absolutely loved it.
Congrats to Nicki on a brilliant story, and thanks infinite to Meg at Affirm for all the help while we worked through the cover.
It’s publication day!
I wrote a blog about the cover process. And here is my internal illustration of the RMS Aquitania, to help readers mentally navigate their way around. It was pretty fun to do a technical illustration like this, while still trying to make it look appealing.
Bonus, bc I love a good greyscale:
