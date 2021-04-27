« 90377: Fog and Flowers – early flowering azaleas, R. ‘Bodega…

sylvia-morris: sylvia-morris:The Detective’s Guide is nearly…

sylvia-morris:

sylvia-morris:

The Detective’s Guide is nearly here! Out on Feb 23 from Affirm Press, and starting to get its first reviews now. It’s an adventure mystery set on the RMS Aquitania in the 1920s, and I absolutely loved it. 

Congrats to Nicki on a brilliant story, and thanks infinite to Meg at Affirm for all the help while we worked through the cover.

It’s publication day!

I wrote a blog about the cover process. And here is my internal illustration of the RMS Aquitania, to help readers mentally navigate their way around. It was pretty fun to do a technical illustration like this, while still trying to make it look appealing.

image

Bonus, bc I love a good greyscale:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/649670786909650944.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.