everythingfox:“Baby giraffe meets his father and the herd for…
“Baby giraffe meets his father and the herd for the first time. Watch the parents embrace at the end.”
(via)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/648443716482252800.
“Baby giraffe meets his father and the herd for the first time. Watch the parents embrace at the end.”
(via)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/648443716482252800.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at 4:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.