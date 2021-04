invisibility-thy-name-is:

softpedropascal: Sorry I’ve been quiet today. Took some time to just clear my head a bit 💜 You take all the time you need, @softpedropascal. You are a beautiful human being. I love you and your work! ❤️

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/647947923411369984.

Tags: it's been a while, you do you, still makes me happy, when someone uses Emily as a reaction gif.