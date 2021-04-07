slam-american:The River’s Golden Dream, Frederick Oakes…
The River’s Golden Dream, Frederick Oakes Sylvester, 1911–12, Saint Louis Art Museum: American Art
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/647837130587013120.
The River’s Golden Dream, Frederick Oakes Sylvester, 1911–12, Saint Louis Art Museum: American Art
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/647837130587013120.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.