iheartvelma:Speaking of the B-52s, did you know Kate Pierson runs a quirky cabin campground in…

Speaking of the B-52s, did you know Kate Pierson runs a quirky cabin campground in upstate NY called Kate’s Lazy Meadow?

There’s the Meadow which has little cabins all decorated in retro-kitsch style.

And a bigger house you can rent nearby, the Lazy Cabin:

And out West she runs Kate’s Lazy Desert, a place to stay in gorgeous vintage Airstream trailers.

When we’re all vaccinated we need to go on a group vacation!!!