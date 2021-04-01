G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! by Godspeed You! Black EmperorG_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! by…

<a href="https://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/g-d-s-pee-at-state-s-end">G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! by Godspeed You! Black Emperor</a>

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! by Godspeed You! Black Emperor

we wrote it on the road mostly. when that was still a place.

and then recorded it in masks later, distanced at the beginning of the second wave.

it was autumn, and the falling sun was impossibly fat and orange.

we tried to summon a brighter reckoning there,

bent beneath varied states of discomfort, worry and wonderment.

we fired up the shortwave radios again, for the first time in a long time.

and found that many things had changed.

the apocalypse pastors were still there, but yelling END TIMES NOW where they once yelled “end times soon”.

and the transmission-detritus of automated militaries takes up more bandwidth now,

so that a lot of frequencies are just pulses of rising white static,

digital codexes announcing the status of various watching and killing machines.

and the ham-radio dads talk to each other all night long.

about their dying wives and what they ate for lunch and what they’ll do with their guns when antifa comes.

this record is about all of us waiting for the end.

all current forms of governance are failed.

this record is about all of us waiting for the beginning,

and is informed by the following demands=

empty the prisons

take power from the police and give it to the neighbourhoods that they terrorise.

end the forever wars and all other forms of imperialism.

tax the rich until they’re impoverished.

much love to all the other lost and lovely ones,

these are death-times and our side has to win.

we’ll see you on the road once the numbers fall.

xoxoxox god’s pee

montreal, quebec, kanada

1 march, 2021

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/647335080569798656.

Tags: godspeed you! black emperor, sigh, anyway, and awesome, 2359, gy!be, i owe my son a concert of theirs, b/c I was a fascist dad, who denied him it, when we had tickets, b/c it was 11th grade finals, and he was I thought, insufficiently nose-to-grindstone, and in fairness, i'd taken him to a different show, gary numan I think?, earlier that same week, and parenting is a team sport, and my teammate was dubious, about my commitment to winning, after that first concert, such that the second one seemed a bridge too far, looking back on it, it was the wrong choice, b/c I now believe, that whatever he gained, from that night at home that week, was less than he would have gained, from seeing that show, which was intense.