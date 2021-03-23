« nneilperry:yellowstone national park, wyoming
staff:pinkmanthedog:New vet today asked me if my eyeless dog was blind and like ??? oh god I hope… »

🥳🎉🎂 May you have many more years of birds, words, and loving life! ☺️😊 Happy Birthday!

Super duper thanks! I agree with this sentiment!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/646484233293053952.

