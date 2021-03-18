leahberman:misty

Leave a Reply
misty
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/646006341264146433.
Tags: I do kind of love these continuous gifs, b/c I can’t resist trying to spot the seam, the place where a human artist imitated nature, effectively enough to fool my perceptual apparatus.
