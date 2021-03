kennedycamelotlover:

President John F. Kennedy waves to the crew of the yacht, “Weatherly”, while watching the first race of the 1962 America’s Cup aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island.

