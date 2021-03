alexmurison:

Where the Milky Way meets the sea ✨🌊. At around 5am this morning I took a wander down to the beach and was greeted by this stunning view. The first signs of sunlight on the horizon with the endless amount of stars looming above. Cannot wait for the next couple of months as we move into Milky Way season and the core returns to our night skies.

