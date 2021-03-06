thelostcanyon:Winter along the south rim of the Grand Canyon,…

« mostlythemarsh:Spirea

Winter along the south rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/644941802484482048.

