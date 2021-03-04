« chewyscribbles:More old artP.S I started rewatching the series but this time in mandarin and wow…
shawnhnichols:2/11/21 | lacey, washington »

slowdissolve: littlethingwithfeathers:hockeylvr42: bae-in-maine:…

slowdissolve:

littlethingwithfeathers:

hockeylvr42:

bae-in-maine:

scddrawings:

uncommonbish:

Majestic South Dakota tornadic supercell caught on camera by Marko Korosec

o wtf

We all gonna die

Few things:

The entire storm is spinning

The clouds are glowing because the sun is illuminating the hail within the core

Supercell thunderstorms are literally the most beautiful storms on the face of the earth

There is a reason people from tornado country go stand outside during storms. Only part of that reason is because we are all dumb as fuck.

This last comment is gospel truth

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/644760608378585088.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.