slowdissolve: littlethingwithfeathers:hockeylvr42: bae-in-maine:…

Majestic South Dakota tornadic supercell caught on camera by Marko Korosec
o wtf
We all gonna die
Few things:
The entire storm is spinning
The clouds are glowing because the sun is illuminating the hail within the core
Supercell thunderstorms are literally the most beautiful storms on the face of the earth
There is a reason people from tornado country go stand outside during storms. Only part of that reason is because we are all dumb as fuck.
This last comment is gospel truth
