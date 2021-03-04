slowdissolve: littlethingwithfeathers:hockeylvr42: bae-in-maine:…

hockeylvr42:

bae-in-maine:

scddrawings: uncommonbish: Majestic South Dakota tornadic supercell caught on camera by Marko Korosec o wtf We all gonna die

Few things:

The entire storm is spinning

The clouds are glowing because the sun is illuminating the hail within the core

Supercell thunderstorms are literally the most beautiful storms on the face of the earth