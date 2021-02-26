« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Photo

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/644235903075745792.

Tags: it’s cool that I recognize that rock, never seen it in person, unlikely to ever do so, but as an ocean racing kid, I thought about it a lot.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.