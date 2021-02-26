« Pomplamoose / Sunday Best

madeline-kahn: Dancing in Film:Across the Universe (2007) dir….

madeline-kahn:

Dancing in Film:

Across the Universe (2007) dir. Julie Taymor

Choreography by Daniel Ezralow

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/644198170245644288.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 8:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.