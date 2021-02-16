« Photo

thelostcanyon:Winter in the Madrean pine-oak woodlands along the…

thelostcanyon:

Winter in the Madrean pine-oak woodlands along the eastern face of the Rincon Mountains, Arizona.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/643292190148313088.

