Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/643058130912264192.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, mule deer, lake cachuma, this was on the cachuma cbc, and i was putt-putting in a little outboard, with another birder, my hands were very cold, when I didn't have my gloves on.