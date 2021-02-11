vogueweekend:

Shelley Duvall in The Shining, 1980.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642891387019411456.

Tags: and a gift, and yeah, thank you for making something beautiful, i see you, that didn’t exist before, I read that hollywood reporter piece on her today, sending her good thoughts, she really makes that movie, art is weird, she gave so much of herself for that performance, and she has that forever, even as she’s marked, by what she lost in the process, I think it’s true for every creator, regardless of how much or how little they’re recognized, they believe in the possibility of the creation, to the point of being willing to harm themselves for it, to bring something new and pure, into the world, it’s a sacrifice, so hey, , and appreciate you.