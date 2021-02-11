Red-breasted MerganserCarpinteria State Beach, February 9, 2021
Red-breasted Merganser
Carpinteria State Beach, February 9, 2021
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/642890234457128960.
Tags: birds, carpinteria state beach, rbme.
