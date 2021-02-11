iheartvelma: ggennesiss:peter & kate My lowkey headcanon is that they cast Jonathan Frakes and…
peter & kate
My lowkey headcanon is that they cast Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis to be Space Peter and Kate on Star Trek: TNG.
That’s not Captain Picard, just an uncharacteristically mustache-less Tony Levin
in fact the growing consensus is that ‘Patrick Stewart’ is just Tony Levin’s Actors Equity alias because
Tags: those were the days, i love everything about this, the one time I very briefly met pg backstage, he looked pretty much like that.