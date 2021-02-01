« gretlusky: Precious characters.  I hope to do something similar…
inthetags:Reblog this and put in tags how old you are versus how old you feel. »

doomhope:catadromously:background practice that took on a life of its own [Image ID: A tall digital…

doomhope:

catadromously:

background practice that took on a life of its own

[Image ID: A tall digital painting split into four parts. It shows the underwater landscape of a sunken city, with plants growing and schools of fish swimming among the ruined buildings and dead trees. The lower parts of the painting are darker than the upper parts, and in the last painting it’s mostly shadow, except for a single window which glows, casting a school of fish in silhouette. There is text in each section of the painting; all together, it reads: "If our city sinks, I hope that the fishes build a happy home in the house where I used to live.“ /End ID]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641970976026968064.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, February 1st, 2021 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.