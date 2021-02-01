doomhope:

catadromously:

background practice that took on a life of its own

[Image ID: A tall digital painting split into four parts. It shows the underwater landscape of a sunken city, with plants growing and schools of fish swimming among the ruined buildings and dead trees. The lower parts of the painting are darker than the upper parts, and in the last painting it’s mostly shadow, except for a single window which glows, casting a school of fish in silhouette. There is text in each section of the painting; all together, it reads: "If our city sinks, I hope that the fishes build a happy home in the house where I used to live.“ /End ID]