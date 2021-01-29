« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
maximumcattimetravel: Is på Sorø Sø – 17. januar, 2021

maximumcattimetravel:

Is på Sorø Sø – 17. januar, 2021

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641699206536577024.

Tags: def. want to hear the birds that were calling, when this was taken.

