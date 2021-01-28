sylvia-morris:

The Detective’s Guide is nearly here! Out on Feb 23 from Affirm Press, and starting to get its first reviews now. It’s an adventure mystery set on the RMS Aquitania in the 1920s, and I absolutely loved it. Congrats to Nicki on a brilliant story, and thanks infinite to Meg at Affirm for all the help while we worked through the cover.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641601099542020096.

Tags: also, whoa, so good, i love how the main character pops, i know it's not the case, but my headcanon, is that she's doing some quick pelagic birding.