« ksjanes: Seeing yourself as a fixer may cause you to see…
inthetags: Reblog and put in the tags what you think is the most unproblematic, most healthy… »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641382687711625216.

Tags: coal oil point, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 at 6:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.