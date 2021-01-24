« magic-spelldust: Ole Henrik Skjelstad

yayitssunny:Amanda Gorman: The Hill We Climb

yayitssunny:

Amanda Gorman: The Hill We Climb

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641227340641386496.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.