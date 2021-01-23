top 5 sokka moments, top 10 cute animals (you can do both or one, it’s nbd)

Sokka is the best boy and I could talk about him forEVER

When he drank the cactus juice Everything about the Day of the Black Sun: discovering the eclipse, coming up with the plan, INVENTING THE FUCKING SUBMARINE, and eventually leading the invasion. When he came up with not one but TWO plans to escape a prison no one else had ever escaped (the first plan would have worked if the others werent idiots) When he (correctly) wanted to stick to the schedule and not take on any side quests they didn’t have time for but also threw the schedule out the window to be there for his little sister When he added the rainbow to the painting he made for Piandao.

Cute animals – not necessarily top 10, just ten i like a whole lot and think are cute.

Stingrays (they’re cute okay) Penguins (i nearly cried over a baby penguin last year) Axolotl Echidna Puppies (all breeds) Panda Red panda Koala Elephants Monkeys (but only the smart ones) Mola Mola lmao just kidding

