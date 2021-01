a-solitary-sea-rover:

noun The period of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, after the days American fans watch an event being held in New Zealand scheduled for the weekend there, because of time differences.

Checks out.

Except the US team breaking Patriot such that this weekend’s schedule got truncated denied me my Kiwi Weekend Thursday.

