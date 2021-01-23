« top 5 sokka moments, top 10 cute animals (you can do both or one, it’s nbd)
Kiwi Weekend »

anais-ninja-bitch: tilthat:TIL of Thad Roberts, a former NASA intern who spent 6 years in prison…

anais-ninja-bitch:

tilthat:

TIL of Thad Roberts, a former NASA intern who spent 6 years in prison for stealing 17 lbs of moon rocks. He wanted to ‘give the moon’ to a girl he liked, so they stole the rocks together, spread them across his bed, had sex on top of them, and then tried to sell them online to undercover FBI agents

via reddit.com

my friend’s husband used to be his roommate

No way.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641107981391593472.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 at 5:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.