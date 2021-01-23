anais-ninja-bitch: tilthat:TIL of Thad Roberts, a former NASA intern who spent 6 years in prison…
TIL of Thad Roberts, a former NASA intern who spent 6 years in prison for stealing 17 lbs of moon rocks. He wanted to ‘give the moon’ to a girl he liked, so they stole the rocks together, spread them across his bed, had sex on top of them, and then tried to sell them online to undercover FBI agents
via reddit.com
my friend’s husband used to be his roommate
No way.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641107981391593472.