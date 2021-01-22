the-cinder-fields:James McNeill Whistler, Nocturne: Blue and…
James McNeill Whistler, Nocturne: Blue and Gold–Southampton Water, 1872
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/641046171449688064.
James McNeill Whistler, Nocturne: Blue and Gold–Southampton Water, 1872
