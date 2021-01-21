Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Tags: birds, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, scor, and also something that is, my partner in crime had texted me to ask how my chase of the scor was going, I texted her back this image, and it’s a picture of the oriole, but it’s also a picture of the camera, it’s a panasonic lumix fz80, which is a so-called bridge camera, meant to bridge the gap between phone cameras, and real cameras, I had an slr back in the film days, and then a series of little point-and-shoot cameras, and I like to play with my phone’s camera, but this was the most camera I’d had for a long time, I’ve abused this camera a lot over the last few years, and you can see the wear in this shot, yesterday I ordered its replacement, which should be a big step up in quality, still a bridge camera, but a much better one, a sony rx10 mark iv, I’m looking forward to it, but I’m going to miss this one.