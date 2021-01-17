a-solitary-sea-rover: jimstares:foreveralonewithfiftyyachts:weergang: foreveralonewithfiftyyachts:a…

a-solitary-sea-rover:

In today’s final Prada Cup race, the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic were in the lead and headed into the final leg when they capsized dramatically while turning through what should have been the final gate. The boat went airborne and crashed down hard. The crew were all able to get off safely, and the boat was flipped back upright, but it is taking on water and support boats from all four teams are working to keep it afloat. If the boat can be pumped dry, it can ideally be towed back to the dock and repaired.

If it cannot be put into racing condition by the time racing restarts five days from now, the team would presumably race with their older test boat.

NZ Stuff live updates here.