a-solitary-sea-rover: jimstares:foreveralonewithfiftyyachts:weergang: foreveralonewithfiftyyachts:a…

In today’s final Prada Cup race, the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic were in the lead and headed into the final leg when they capsized dramatically while turning through what should have been the final gate. The boat went airborne and crashed down hard. The crew were all able to get off safely, and the boat was flipped back upright, but it is taking on water and support boats from all four teams are working to keep it afloat. If the boat can be pumped dry, it can ideally be towed back to the dock and repaired.
If it cannot be put into racing condition by the time racing restarts five days from now, the team would presumably race with their older test boat.
Sailors from the defending Team New Zealand, who were not racing today, are on scene assisting American Magic crew with the recovery:
She’s now starting the slow tow home. Also, huge props to the NZ Coastguard, Police, and Firefighters, along with all the team support crews who were crucial in her not going down.
Looks like she’s going to make it. A very difficult situation for the crew, but as long as they are all unhurt and their boat gets back to base intact, they will be able to start over.
Huge respect to all of the crews for pitching in to help a competitor and to the Auckland emergency services.
Seeing this, I’m all the more amazed that they managed to save her. Well done to everyone involved
it realy is a HOLE! I saw footage of the crane lifting it to the dock, and thought it was a reflection. how and what made a hole like that???
The battery for their foiling cant arm went through the hull when they slammed down (pre capsize)
Damn! No wonder it took them so long to limp home. Does anyone know if they can forfeit the remaining round robin and come back for the elimination rounds (I couldn’t see anything obvious DoG protocols).
I think they could either forfeit or choose to race with Defiant, their test boat. It’s up to them.
