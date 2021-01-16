« fthgurdy:gurdydraws:wipi bought some canvases on sale and a tube of green, a tube of pink, a tube of…

generallynaive: David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020)directed by…

generallynaive:

David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020)

directed by Spike Lee

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/640502582563995648.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at 1:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.