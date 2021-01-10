The queue was getting low due to obsessive unhealthy time-wasting on That Other Platform, so I did a dive into my drafts and queued a bunch of stuff that had been in there for a while. What that means for you is, be prepared for a bunch of weird (at least by my standards) posts about which calm, well-adjusted me of the past thought “I dunno; should I really be reblogging this?” but about which stressed-out me of the present thinks “Queue it! Queue it all!”

So you have that to look forward to.

