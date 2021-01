warmhealer:

I went for a walk on the moors; even though it was very foggy the cold felt good against my cheeks. It was a good way to start the year – watching the cliffs drop away into the fog made me think of the year ahead and everything that might happen, everything I can’t see yet. I’m so excited to see what this year brings

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/639849540345856000.