« And lichen of the year, 2021, as decided by BLAM (Bryologisch-lichenologische Arbeitsgemeinschaft für Mitteleuropa) is . . .  Lecanora muralis!

“Festival” — Fourvière 2016

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/639819318612410368.

Tags: sigur rós, 2359, that right there, festival, jónsi's intake of breath after the long note, and his smile, .

