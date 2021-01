Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/639678828496683008.

Tags: lizard, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, i have spent many hours at arroyo burro creek in the past week, trying to see one particular bird, a HAFL, without success, but seeing this little lizard was a nice consolation prize.