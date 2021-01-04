lichenaday: Gyalecta jenensisRock dimple lichenThis little…

lichenaday:

Gyalecta jenensis Rock dimple lichen This little pumpkin pie, Cheerios, SpaghettiOs®, red-blood cell looking pal we have here is G. jenensis! This crustose lichen has an endolithic or thin and inconspicuous thallus covered in orange, red, or pink apothecia. They have a darker, sunken disk, surrounded in a lighter, often cracked margin. G. jenensis grows on calcareous rock, soil, moss, and mortar in sheltered locales in the northern hemisphere. images: source | source info: source

