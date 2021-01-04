« girlannachronism:“La Madone” from Thierry Mugler fall 1984 rtw

catonhottinroof:Sophus Jacobsen (1833 – 1912)Venice by moonlight

Sophus Jacobsen (1833 – 1912)

Venice by moonlight

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/639415400294236160.

